Under 90° weather as far as we can forecast

Our week got off to a hot start, but it's gotten a lot nicer!
Posted at 7:02 PM, May 24, 2023
What a wonderful change in the weather!

After a hot start to the week, temperatures are much cooler Wednesday.

Highs ranged from 80° in Bakersfield, to as cool as 72° in Tehachapi.

Even our warmest spots, like the Indian Wells Valley, stayed under 90°!

Temperatures will stay cool for the remainder of the work week, too.

Highs will stay in the lower 80s in Bakersfield Thursday and Friday.

It looks like we will see a bump in temperatures for the weekend, with mid to upper 80s expect in the Valley.

The Kern River Valley will see highs in the lower 80s, and lower 70s are expected in the south mountains.

We're keeping a close eye on Memorial Day, as it looks like we may see another weak system that could drive down temperatures, and give us some small rain chances, too.

