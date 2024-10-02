Unusual October heat continues

Bakersfield hit 100° on Wednesday.

That's our first October triple digit day since 2015, and only the sixth since 1990.

This is definitely unusual heat.

On that note, today takes our yearly tally of triple digit days to 59, way above the 30 year running average of 36 days.

We could very well add to that number again on Thursday, with a forecast high of 101°

.

Fortunately, we'll be cooling down a bit soon.

Highs are still expected to be in the upper 90s through the weekend, but should drop to lower 90s or even upper 80s by early next week.



