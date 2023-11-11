Ups and downs on the way after a week of steady weather

Our weather has held steady this week.

In fact, here in Bakersfield our temperatures have been between 68° and 70° since Tuesday.

We'll continue that pattern on Veterans Day, with a forecast high of 70°.

Our forecast will begin to diverge from there, though.

Warmer weather arrive Sunday, and our high will climb into the upper 70s.

We'll back to 60s by the end of next week, though.

Temperatures will fall as a strong storm system approaches California.

The details on the storm aren't quite clear yet, but it does look like Kern County has a good chance of picking up some rain.

