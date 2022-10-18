Ups and downs this week

After a nice weekend and an excellent Monday, we're going to be warming back up here in Kern County.

High pressure will be building back in to our north, and we'll end up in a pattern very similar to what we saw last week.

That means we'll be cut off from cooler ocean air, and temperatures are set to climb.

Expect Valley highs in the lower 80s Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper 80s Wednesday through Friday, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

In a bit of good news our temperatures are nowhere near the triple digits, and triple digits season is officially over!

October 17 is the latest Bakersfield has even recorded a triple digit day.

September 9 will go down as the last triple digit day of 2022, with 63 days at or above 100° recorded for the year.

In more good news, we're back to cooler weather this weekend though!

A strong upper level trough swinging in just to our north will bring Fall-like weather to Kern County.

Temperatures will fall to right around 80 by Saturday, with even cooler temperatures expected by Sunday.