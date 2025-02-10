Valentine's Day week brings rain chances to Kern County

Happy Monday, Kern County. We're on track for a busy weather week here in central California! Rain is heading our way by the end of the week. More on that in a moment.

In the short term, there's not much that will get in your way Monday. Clouds have lingered overnight, so although the valley is still under a freeze warning, widespread freezing temperatures have not been observed. This freeze warning is in effect through Tuesday morning, so cool overnight low temps are still possible. Cover sensitive vegetation and make sure to bring pets inside.

Over the next 24 hours, winds are set to pick up in the desert. A wind advisory goes into effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. Gusts up to 55 mph are possible.

Now, let's talk rain. There are two rounds of rain on the way to us, and the first taste of rain comes late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, scattered rain is likely, and a bit of mixing rain and snow is possible in the mountains. Rain totals Wednesday could be between 0.1" and 0.25" in Bakersfield. Mixing and some light snow is possible above 5,000'. This first system looks to wrap up by late afternoon Wednesday.

Thursday morning, a stronger system arrives. This is another atmospheric river set to bring rain across our region. Early rain estimates Thursday into Friday have the valley receiving 0.5" to 0.75" of rain—finally a good soaking rain for us. This is still days away, so we're monitoring it as it gets closer and the models get more clear.

