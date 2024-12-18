Valley fog and haze likely early Wednesday, warm-up possible by the weekend

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We're expecting calm conditions today as an area of high pressure builds in across California and the southwest. Patches of fog and haze are possible in the valley throughout the morning.

Outside of the valley communities, temperatures are starting to rise. Mild temperatures are expected across the Kern River Valley and Desert this afternoon. A brief warm-up is possible in Bakersfield by Friday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 60 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 57

Arvin: 60

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 72 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 69

Wofford Heights: 70

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 69 by the afternoon.

California City: 70

Ridgecrest: 70

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 62 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 58

Pine Mountain Club: 64

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

