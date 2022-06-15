Watch
Valley highs stay just below 100

Parts of Eastern Kern will break 100°
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Temperatures are on the rise again here in Kern County.

Fortunately, it's not a long lived warm-up, and it's not going to be all that intense either!

We're tracking a ridge of high pressure moving onshore on Wednesday, so temperatures will be on the warm side both Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs in the Valley will be in the mid to upper 90s both days, but should not break 100!

Highs of 100 or higher will be possible in Eastern Kern though, especially for the Indian Wells Valley.

Our weather pattern will be changing dramatically starting Friday, though.

Cooler air will be pushing into the state, sending highs in the Valley all the way down into the lower 80s by the weekend!

