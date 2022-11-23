Very few weather impacts for Holiday travel

The weather in November can get pretty nasty across the US.

Thanksgiving travelers often have to contend with winter storms delaying flights and making for difficult driving.

Even in Kern County the Grapevine closed down for Thanksgiving as recently as 2019.

Fortunately, travelers will encounter very few issues this year, whether they're hitting the sky or the road.

Locally travel looks great Wednesday through Sunday, with only minor setback being gusty Santa Ana winds in Southern California Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Day looks nice here in Kern, with a high near 70 in Bakersfield and gusty winds through our mountains.

Nationally, Wednesday will be remarkably calm, with only some light to moderate snow in the Rockies and northern plains.

A storm system will begin to develop in the south Thanksgiving Day, bringing some heavy rains.

That storm will then progress north and east on Friday and into the weekend, and some snow will be possible behind the main storm in North Texas.

While the rain may slow things up, it's good news that no major travel hubs are expecting snow.

Looking way ahead, we're tracking our next potential storm system Monday into Tuesday.

It's still not a sure thing this far out, but signs are looking good that we'll get widespread rain here in Kern, as well as some now, possibly even snow at pass level.

We'll continue to track that system as it draws closer, but for now enjoy the nice Thanksgiving forecast!