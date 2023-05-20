Warm and stormy weekend before a nice cooldown

We're tracking a big shift in the weather.

Unfortunately, we've still got a few days of heat before it gets here.

Weekend highs will remain well above average throughout Kern, meaning more 90s here in the Valley, and highs near the triple digits in the desert.

The south mountains will stay around 80°.

We've still got a chance for pop up showers and storms, too.

In fact, rain chances will peak in Eastern Kern Saturday and Sunday.

As our weather pattern changes next week, the rain chances will die down, and temperatures will drop dramatically.

Highs should fall into at least the lower 80s in Bakersfield, with some models showing temperatures as cool as the 70s!