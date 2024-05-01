Warm for now, but tracking a big cool down

It was another beautiful day in the Valley!

Bakersfield hit 80°, which is the seasonal average for this time of year.

We'll hover right around 80° again on Wednesday, and climb to about 85° by the end of the work week.

The south mountains will be near 70° on Friday, with mid 70s in the Kern River Valley and mid 80s in the desert.

Mountain and desert areas will be breezy through the week, but our Wind Advisory is set to expire at 5 AM Wednesday.

Changes are coming across Kern this weekend, though.

We're tracking an area of low pressure heading toward California, that should be right on top of us by Sunday.

We have high confidence in cooler weather for the weekend, in fact temperatures could fall around 20° between Friday and Sunday.

Rain will be possible with this system too, but the rain forecast isn't as clear at this point, so stay tuned through the week as we update the forecast.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

