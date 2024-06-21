Warm Friday, very hot by the weekend

After a week of 80s and lower 90s, we're heating up here in Bakersfield.

Friday's high will be just under 100°, but we'll break that mark soon enough.

In fact by the weekend highs in Bakersfield are likely to break 105°, which is the hottest temperature we've seen so far this year.

Triple digits are likely in the Kern River Valley, mountain areas will break 90°, and the hottest parts of the desert will be near 110°!

A Heat Advisory is in effect Saturday through Monday.

Do your best to stay cool and hydrated in the intense heat.

While next week doesn't look to be quite as hot as the weekend, temperatures are expected to stay in the tripl digits through at least Thursday, making this our longest heatwave of the year so far.

