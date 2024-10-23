Warm temperatures hold on throughout the week, but a big cool down is on its way

Happy Wednesday, Kern County! Once again, our weather is holding steady in this late October warming trend. We're a few degrees above average for this time of year throughout the rest of the work week, but by next Monday, a significant drop in temperatures is expected.

We have no active weather alerts or warnings, and we're tracking calm conditions throughout your Wednesday. Have a great day.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 82 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 82

Arvin: 83

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 87 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 85

Wofford Heights: 86

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 87 by the afternoon.

California City: 87

Ridgecrest: 90

Mountain

Tehachapi: Expecting 77 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 73

Pine Mountain Club: 74

