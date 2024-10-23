Warm temperatures hold on throughout the week, but a big cool down is on its way

Happy Wednesday, Kern County! Once again, our weather is holding steady in this late October warming trend. We're a few degrees above average for this time of year throughout the rest of the work week, but by next Monday, a significant drop in temperatures is expected.
We have no active weather alerts or warnings, and we're tracking calm conditions throughout your Wednesday. Have a great day.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 82 degrees by late afternoon.
Delano: 82
Arvin: 83
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 87 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 85
Wofford Heights: 86
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 87 by the afternoon.
California City: 87
Ridgecrest: 90
Mountain
Tehachapi: Expecting 77 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 73
Pine Mountain Club: 74
