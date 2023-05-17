Warm temperatures, slight rain chances stay in the forecast

We're in a very steady weather pattern for the next several days.

During that time we expect very little change.

For one, we're staying hot.

High temperatures will range from the low to mid 90s in the Valley, to right around 90° in the Kern River Valley, and near 80° in the south mountains.

Desert areas will approach 100­°!

In addition to the heat, we're still tracking rain chances.

We had a couple of pop-up showers in Kern Tuesday, and some thunderstorms just to our north.

Isolated rain chances will continue to be in the forecast in Eastern Kern for the next 7 days.