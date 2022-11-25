Watch Now
Warm Thanksgiving, good travel weather continues

Bakersfield soared to near 80° on Thanksgiving
Posted at 5:51 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 20:51:45-05

Bakersfield hit a surprising 79° on Thursday!

That warm temperature was due to downsloping winds coming off of the mountains.

As the winds descend down the mountains the air compresses and heats up, resulting in abnormally warm weather.

Once the winds died down, Bakersfield quickly cooled, dropping from 76° to 66° from 4 PM to 5 PM.

Winds were even stronger to our south, and were really our only travel concern for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Through Sunday travel conditions looks great all across California, which means an easy return trip from an holiday plans.

Nationally, a storm system continues to affect Texas and New Mexico on Friday, but will lift north and east through the weekend.

That system looks to bring mostly rain though, so no travel hubs will be snowed-in.

