Warm this weekend, cooler next week.

If you've been craving a taste of summer weather, you're going to like this weekend's forecast.

We'll have lots of sunshine, and highs will be warm for sure, but it won't be sweltering heat.

Bakersfield will hit around 92° on Saturday and 95° on Sunday.

If that sounds too hot for you, you'll just have to wait a few days.

On Monday an upper level low pressure system will move overhead, dropping our temperatures back into the 80s, where it looks like they'll stay for most of next week.

This low will also bring quite a bit of moisture with it, which means rain chances are back in the forecast for early next week!

Exact details on those rain chances will depend on the exact track of the low, but for now it seems like the best chance for showers and storms will be in our mountain areas.

Stay tuned for updates on these rain chances!