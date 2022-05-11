Warm up begins

Bakersfield was still in the 60s on Wednesday, but our stretch of cooler weather is coming to an end.

We won't be truly warm for the next few days, but a warm up is starting.

Highs in Bakersfield will climb into the mid to upper 70s Thursday, and up into the 80s on Friday.

The real warm up comes this weekend, though.

A very warm air mass well be centered just off the coast of Mexico, which will be close enough to take highs in the Valley to near 90 both Saturday and Sunday.

Desert communities will be even warmer, with highs closing in on the triple digits!

Beside the warm up, our weather will be calming down a bit.

Winds will be lighter, and skies will be sunny.