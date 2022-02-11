Warm weather continues

We're staying warm!

A strong ridge just off the coast in northern California is slowly sliding our way, which means our temperatures will climb into the weekend.

We expect highs in the Valley to be in the mid 70s again Friday, but we'll be in the upper 70s, maybe even as warm as 80 by the weekend!

If we do hit 80 in Bakersfield on Saturday, it will tie a record set back in 1921!

The record high for Sunday is 83, so that looks less likely!

Be prepared for the warmest weekend of the year!

If you're heading down to LA this weekend to take part in Super Bowl activities, it's going to be even warmer!

Highs will be near 90 with a Heat Advisory in effect!

Cooler weather is on the way, though.

A system swinging in on Tuesday will take highs back below average by Tuesday, and its latest track favors rain a bit more than previous models, too!