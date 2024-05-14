Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm weather continues before cooling off Saturday

Above seasonal average temperatures continue in Kern
Posted at 5:49 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 20:49:17-04

A warming trend in Kern continues throughout the week. A cooling trend is expected to start Saturday.

Both the Valley and the desert regions will be in the 90s on Tuesday. The mountains will reach mid-70s, while the Kern River Valley remains in the mid-80s. Much of the same should last through the week

There is a chance of a few strong thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Thunderstorms may also return next weekend, which we will continue to monitor.

If you hear thunder or see a lightning flash, it is advised to seek shelter and wait 30 minutes after the storm before going back outside.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018