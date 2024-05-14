Warm weather continues before cooling off Saturday

A warming trend in Kern continues throughout the week. A cooling trend is expected to start Saturday.

Both the Valley and the desert regions will be in the 90s on Tuesday. The mountains will reach mid-70s, while the Kern River Valley remains in the mid-80s. Much of the same should last through the week

There is a chance of a few strong thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Thunderstorms may also return next weekend, which we will continue to monitor.

If you hear thunder or see a lightning flash, it is advised to seek shelter and wait 30 minutes after the storm before going back outside.

