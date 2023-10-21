Watch Now
Warm weather ends, great weekend on the way

Highs fall to a much more comfortable level this weekend
Posted at 5:55 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 20:55:02-04

Bakersfield hit a very warm 95° on Friday.

That's only 2° cooler than the all time record for this date, and caps off a warm work week.

Fortunately, the weekend looks much better!

Bakersfield will drop into the mid 80s by Saturday, and into the mid 70s on Sunday!

Desert areas will still see some 80s and 90s this weekend, and mountain towns will be in the 60s and 70s.

Even cooler air will arrive Monday, as an upper-level low pressure system settles in.

Bakersfield will be right around 70° on Monday (with a high in the 60s not out of the question) and mountain areas will be as cool as the 50s!

The fall-like temperatures also come with a fall-like rain chance, but it looks minor, only a few light showers.

Enjoy the cooldown!

