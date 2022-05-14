Warm weekend ahead

Another day with warmer temperatures in Bakersfield!

Friday's high temperature was 80, which is still below average for this time of year.

That's not going to be the case going forward though!

Highs in the Valley will be right around 90 degrees on Saturday and even warmer on Sunday.

Places like Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be around 80, and desert communities will see mid to upper 90s!

Our warm up is being driven by a strong ridge building off the coast of Mexico, which will bring a more summer like feel in more than just of our temperatures.

Winds will be light, and air quality will get worse.

One other thing we're watching for this weekend is a total lunar eclipse!

That's when the Earth casts a shadow on the moon, giving the full moon a red glow.

The total eclipse will begin shortly after moonrise around 8:30 Sunday night, and will last until about 10 pm!

Skies will be clear so viewing should be great!