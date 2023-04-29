Warm weekend ahead before cooldown

Happy Saturday folks!

Hope we all have been staying safe and cool with this latest heat we’ve been having in the forecast.

We do have a few more days of warm temperatures before we are heading closer to average temps for this time of year.

Saturday in Bakersfield will be a projected high of 95°.

Heading south to our Grapevine communities, we will see highs in the low 80s.

The Kern River Valley will be reaching low 90s today, while our desert communities will be in the mid 90s.

If you want to head out of town to beat the heat, we will be seeing 70s for the coast and a high of 63° at Pismo Beach today.

This ridge of high pressure keeping us warm won’t be lasting for too long however.

Come Sunday, a trough of low pressure will move into California with gustier conditions bringing cooler air in Sunday night.

Then we get basically a 20 degree cooldown!

The Valley will be coming down to the 60s and 70s starting next week- with even a small shot at seeing some rain.

Hope you are buckled up for this rollercoaster of a weather forecast!

