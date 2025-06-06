Warm weekend ahead in Kern

TGIF! We've had a busy week with passing storms and warming temperatures, and the heat continues this weekend.

Friday's afternoon highs are a touch warmer in all of our neighborhoods. The mountain towns will be mid-70s to low-80s, 90s in the KRV, and nearing 100 degrees for parts of the desert. Bakersfield is on track for around 97 degrees Friday.

This weekend, Bakersfield continues to dance around 100 degrees. 99 is our forecast high for both Saturday and Sunday.

With warming temperatures, valley air quality is something to watch this weekend. The air quality district has the valley in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category Friday, so take care of yourself if you are especially sensitive to pollution.

