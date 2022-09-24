Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm weekend at the fair

Temperatures jump above average for the weekend
Posted at 9:17 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 00:17:33-04

After a long stretch of beautiful weather, things are warming back up here in Kern.

Temperatures were right around our average high of 89° on Friday, and will keep climbing.

That means warm weather for the first weekend of the fair!

Highs will likely be in the mid 90s in Bakersfield, so keep water handy if you're heading to the fairgrounds.

Temperatures will peak early next week in the upper 90s.

Away from Kern County, there's some significant weather worth watching.

Fiona remains a major hurricane in the Atlantic, and forecast bring the storm into Canada as one of it's strongest storms on record, even as it makes a post-tropical transition.

Though Fiona will not threaten the US, there is another system that may.

Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday, and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it nears Cuba and then pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

That means it will become Hurricane Ian, and potentially make landfall in the US by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018