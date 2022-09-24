Warm weekend at the fair

After a long stretch of beautiful weather, things are warming back up here in Kern.

Temperatures were right around our average high of 89° on Friday, and will keep climbing.

That means warm weather for the first weekend of the fair!

Highs will likely be in the mid 90s in Bakersfield, so keep water handy if you're heading to the fairgrounds.

Temperatures will peak early next week in the upper 90s.

Away from Kern County, there's some significant weather worth watching.

Fiona remains a major hurricane in the Atlantic, and forecast bring the storm into Canada as one of it's strongest storms on record, even as it makes a post-tropical transition.

Though Fiona will not threaten the US, there is another system that may.

Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday, and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it nears Cuba and then pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

That means it will become Hurricane Ian, and potentially make landfall in the US by the middle of next week.