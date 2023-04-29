Warm weekend before a big cooldown

Friday was a hot one!

Bakersfield got up to 97°, tying the record high set back in 2007.

Across Kern highs were in the 90s for most of our Valley and desert communities, and in the 80s in our mountain areas.

Temperatures will stay hot Saturday, too.

Bakersfield is expected to high 95°, with partly cloudy skies keeping us a touch cooler than Friday.

Across Kern, temperatures will likely hit 90° in the Kern River Valley, and be well into the 90s in the Desert.

Techachapi and Frazier park will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday looks a bit cooler, but still warm, with highs around 90° in the Valley, mid to upper 80s expected in the Kern River Valley, and upper 70s in the south mountains.

Deserts areas will still be in the mid 90s.

If you're looking to beat the heat this weekend, head to the coast, where highs will only be in the 70s!

The cooler air the coast is enjoying will head our way soon!

The area of high pressure in control of our weather will be breaking down, and an area of low pressure will move in by Monday.

That means highs in the Valley will drop into the 70s, and possibly as low as the 60s next week!

We'll also keep an eye on rain chances next week.

It's too early for details, but showers will be possible anytime from Tuesday through Friday.