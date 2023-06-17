Watch Now
Warmer, drier this weekend

Temperatures will be climbing, but humidity will be falling
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 20:42:53-04

If you stepped out side Friday, you may have noticed it felt a bit muggy.

Dew points were much higher than normal this afternoon, and the extra humidity was helping to fuel thunderstorms.

Several strong storms erupted in the mountain and desert areas in Kern, bringing brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lighting.

Rain chances will be gone by this weekend, though, as drier air moves in.

Unfortunately the drier air will also come with some warmer temperatures.

Bakersfield will soar to 97° on Saturday, with highs near 100° expected in the desert.

Even the south mountains will be warm, with highs near 80°.

The heat won't last, though!

Cooler air will already by in place by Monday, and highs for Bakersfield look to stay in the 80s for most of next week!

