Warmer, hazier weather returns

After a beautiful two days of Fall-like weather, we're getting back to normal now.

High pressure over the pacific is beginning to exert its influence on our weather, sending our temperatures climbing.

Still, on Thursday temperatures are only topping out around average.

By Friday, we'll be looking at some above average highs, and that carries into the weekend, too.

Highs in the south mountains will still be comfortable, in the mid to upper 70s.

Here in the Valley we'll look for highs right around 90, with upper 80s in the Kern River Valley and over in the desert.

We've also seen the return of a bit of smoke from the Windy Fire.

While that hasn't impacted our air quality (except near Lake Isabella) it haze given us hazy skies, which are likely to continue into the weekend.

Looking further into the forecast it looks like we're poised for another cool down!

It's not going to be as intense as the last one, but temperatures should fall below average by the middle of next week.