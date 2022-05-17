Watch
Weather

Actions

Warmer weather closing in

Parts of Kern will be near 100 Wednesday
7 day.PNG
23ABC Weather
7 day.PNG
7daymtn.PNG
Posted at 4:41 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 19:41:54-04

After a fairly mild start to our work week temperatures are trending up.

Warmer weather is going to be here Wednesday, and stay with us most of the next 7 days.

The forecast high in Bakersfield on Wednesday is 93, but temperatures as high as 100 are possible in the Indian Wells Valley!

Highs in the south mountains will be around 80, with highs near 90 in the Kern River Valley.

Temperatures stay warm on Thursday, and take a brief step back on Friday, as Bakersfield falls back out of the 90s.

The warmer weather comes right back from there!

Valley highs looks to be in the mid to even upper 90s early next week.

That's right on time for us to warm up, though.

On average Bakersfield sees its first 100 degree day May 31 is, which is only two weeks away!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018