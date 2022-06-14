Warming after a cool start to the week

We've seen a dramatic change in our temperatures!

Highs on Friday and Saturday high 100 in Bakersfield, and were very close to that on Sunday.

We've only climbed into the mid 80s on Monday!

The much more comfortable temperatures are coupled with some strong winds, though.

Gusts have topped 30 miles per hour in Bakersfield and 60 miles per hour in Eastern Kern, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 1AM Tuesday.

Wind will calm down as the warning is canceled, and warmer weather returns to the forecast.

Highs in the Valley will be back to around 90 on Tuesday, and close to 100 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Desert communities will likely break 100 by midweek.

The warmup doesn't last long though!

Temperatures fall dramatically again into the weekend.