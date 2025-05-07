Warming trend brings early taste of summer to Kern

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. This week brings unseasonably warm temperatures to central California, plus a good portion of the southwest U.S.

The reason? A strong ridge of high pressure, or a large hot airmass, that's currently building into the southwest. By Friday and Saturday, this system is settled near Las Vegas, and we will feel the heat closer to home.

This is a classic summer weather pattern, just a few weeks early. Temperatures rise through the week, peaking Friday and Saturday.

For Wednesday, temps remain comfortable in most of our neighborhoods. Mountain towns are likely to be around 70 degrees, mid-70s for the KRV, and 70s and 80s in the desert. Warmest spots for Wednesday are right here in the valley—nearing 90 degrees in Bakersfield. Winds will also be calming through the day after some breezy conditions earlier this week.

We haven't had a ton of heat so far in 2025. Yes, it's only May, but Kern County can have a fluke warmup even in the winter. Our temperature stats so far this year in Bakersfield show our warmest day of 2025 was back in March with a high of 91 degrees.

We're likely to break that and then some by this weekend. We could see our first triple digit day of the year on Saturday in the valley and desert. Stay hydrated!

