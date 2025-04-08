Warming trend continues Tuesday, gusty desert winds hang on

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our warming trend continues this week, and we're tracking the peak of this warmth by Thursday.

Before then, Tuesday brings more gusty winds to the desert. A wind advisory remains in effect along the Mojave Desert Slopes until 11:00 p.m. Tuesday with gusts as high as 45 mph possible. Even if you're in the mountains, expect to feel a bit of a breeze for Tuesday.

Into the second half of the week, warm and calm weather takes hold for all of our neighborhoods. Bakersfield could be nearly at 90 degrees by Thursday, and parts of the desert will more likely be 90+ at the peak of this week's warm-up.

