Warming up after a beautiful Memorial Day weekend

We couldn't have asked for much better weather for Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day was a little warm, but stayed under 90° here in Bakersfield, and Saturday and Sunday were fantastic weather days.

It's going to start feeling a lot more like summer soon, though.

The next few days look fine, with highs in Bakersfield in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Temperatures will climb by the end of the week, though.

Highs in Bakersfield will be in the upper 90s by Friday, with 80s possible in our mountain areas, and 90s in the KRV.

Desert areas may break 100° by Friday.

This will be the warmest weather of the year so far.

Stay cool!

