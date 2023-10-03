Watch Now
Weather

Actions

WARMING UP: Fall-like temps get pushed back in Kern

In the 80s today for Bako!
7 day 10-3-23.
23ABC Weather
7 day 10-3-23.<br/>
7 day 10-3-23.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 08:35:59-04

Well we had a nice little taste of Fall- but it’s not lasting long.

Summer-like temperatures are on their way as the warm up slowly begins.

Bakersfield will see a high of 82° today with similar temps in the valley.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 60s today.

The KRV will be in the upper 70s.

Our deserts will be in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Our air quality is in the good range today!

As we warmup, we will expect 90s here in Bakersfield as we move towards the middle of this week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018