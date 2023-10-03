WARMING UP: Fall-like temps get pushed back in Kern

Well we had a nice little taste of Fall- but it’s not lasting long.

Summer-like temperatures are on their way as the warm up slowly begins.

Bakersfield will see a high of 82° today with similar temps in the valley.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 60s today.

The KRV will be in the upper 70s.

Our deserts will be in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Our air quality is in the good range today!

As we warmup, we will expect 90s here in Bakersfield as we move towards the middle of this week.

