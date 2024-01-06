Weak, cold storm arrives this weekend

Another storm is on the way!

It doesn't look very strong, but it does look cold.

This means we won't see much in the way of rain, but we could see some light mountain snow.

The storm will arrive Saturday evening, and wrap up early Sunday morning.

In the Valley, light rain and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour will be the only impact.

In the mountains, winds will be as high as 50 miles per hour, and snow will fall.

Snowflakes could be seen as low as Lake Isabella, but no accumulation is expected at that level.

At pass level a trace of snow is likely, but an inch or two of accumulation can't be ruled out.

That would be enough snow to slow down traffic significantly over the Grapevine or Highway 58.

Desert areas won't see much in the way of rain or snow, but will see strong winds as high as 70 miles per hour immediately east of the mountains.

Keep an eye on the forecast and the road conditions if you have travel plans this weekend!

