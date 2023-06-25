Weekday temps: It's only going up from here

Yesterday we saw a high of 84° in Bakersfield, about ten degrees below average for this time of year.

Today we will be a tad warmer at 87°, with similar conditions for our valley communities.

Our Grapevine communities will see highs in the low 70s, and the Kern River Valley will be in the low 80s again.

Our deserts will mostly be in the upper 80s, with a few low 90s for China Lake and Ridgecrest.

Winds will be gustier in Eastern Kern today, with areas such as Jawbone Canyon reaching close to 40 mph by 5 p.m.

As we head towards Friday, our temperatures will rise.

Summer-like conditions are on their way and we could even see a heat advisory as time goes on.

Stay cool and stay updated on 23ABC.

