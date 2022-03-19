Weekend storm on the way

We're ending a beautiful week on a beautiful note, with great weather this Friday!

We don't expect the weekend to be quite as nice, though.

A cold front will be sliding through the state of California on Saturday, and with it comes a change to our weather.

We expect a few showers to develop ahead of the front Saturday afternoon, but the better rain chance here in Kern County will come Saturday night behind the front.

That's when a few waves of scattered showers will push through and last into early Sunday.

I don't expect much rain from this storm, however.

Valley totals will likely be around a tenth of an inch, with a few spots even missing out on the rain.

Higher totals are expected in the foothills south of Bakersfield, where moisture gets pinned against the mountains.

Speaking of the mountains, we may see some snow out of this system, but it won't be much.

Snow levels may briefly drop down to pass level late Saturday night, but little accumulation is expected.

If we see any snow stick on our highways it would be near the very top of Tejon Pass, and even then I don't think significant snow is likely.

We'll see a few other changes with this cold front, too.

Winds will be breezy on Saturday, but gusts over 50 miles per hour will be possible behind the front Saturday night in the Kern desert, where a Wind Advisory will be in effect.

Temperatures will be cooler behind the front, too.

Highs in Bakersfield drop from near 80 on Friday to the lower 60s on Sunday.

