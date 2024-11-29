Widespread fog possible Thanksgiving night

Looks like we're in for another foggy night here in the Valley!

Clouds clear enough for fog to form Wednesday night, and fog looks to be more widespread Thanksgiving night into Friday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire San Joaquin Valley.

After our soaking rain earlier this week, the fog threat in the Valley will linger for quite some time.

In fact, high pressure building in next week could make fog even more likely.

Fortunately mountain towns will be above the fog line, and while conditions will probably be a little gloomy for Friday, mountain areas can expect some beautiful weather next week!



