Widespread rain expected, thunderstorms possible

More rain is on the way!

This round looks quite a bit heavier than the last.

Steady to heavy rain will start up around midnight in far western Kern, and move eastward through the county through the morning hours Monday.

Additional scattered rain showers and even some weak thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon and linger into the early evening.

This will be one of our better rains of the season so far.

Valley and desert areas are looking at 0.33" to 0.66" of rain.

Mountain areas will pick up 0.75" to 1.5", with snow levels between 6,000 and 7,000 feet, which is well above pass level.

Locally higher rain amounts will be possible in thunderstorms.

Overall, this will be a beneficial storm for us.

Travel impacts will be minimal thanks to the high snow levels, and we'll catch up a bit on our rainfall deficit, which sits at over an inch for the water year.

There could still be enough rain for some small mud and rock slides, as well as ponding in low-lying areas, though.

Monday's rain will also set us up for fog by the middle of next week, as high pressure builds back in.

