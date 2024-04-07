Wind advisory in East Kern and warm temperatures on the way

Happy Saturday, Kern County. The latest storm system is just about done, but high wind gusts will continue in the desert. A wind advisory has been issued for desert areas, including Mojave and California City, starting noon Sunday until 5:00 a.m. Monday. Wind is expected to be 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. If you are traveling through those areas, use caution and be safe.

Overall, Sunday's temperatures will be below average across the county, but don't worry, a warm up is on the way. For tomorrow, temperatures in the Valley and Desert will be in the mid-60s. The Kern River Valley will see temperatures in the mid-50s, and the mountain areas will have temperatures in the low-to-mid-40s.

If you are heading out to the Bakersfield Marathon tomorrow, here's what you need to know. Early morning temperatures will be in the low-40s, but as the sun rises, Bakersfield's temperature will increase. The high temperature for Sunday is 64 degrees.

This week, a strong area of high pressure makes its way into California. It looks to be the strongest we've seen so far this year, and it will cause a significant warm-up throughout the week. By Friday, a majority of Kern could feel temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Have a safe and nice weekend, Kern County.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

