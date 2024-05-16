Wind, fire, and possible thunderstorms in Kern

Bakersfield will have a high of 94° on Thursday, while mountain and desert areas can expect highs in the upper-70s to mid-80s.

A few scattered showers have been pushing through parts of the Sierra Nevada. Thunderstorms are also possible in the Sierra Nevada this afternoon and Saturday afternoon.

The Valley is expected to stay within the 90s this week, but will start to cool off into the 80s this weekend.

A vegetation fire near Highway 178 started around 11:30 a.m. Due to the warmer weather, air quality for both Wednesday and Thursday is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Starting Thursday evening, a wind advisory affecting the Mojave desert slopes lasts until Friday morning. Winds range from 25 to 25 mph with gusts near 50 mph.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

