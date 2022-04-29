Watch
Winds calm down Friday

Winds have been strong in Eastern Kern Thursday
23ABC Weather
Posted at 5:45 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 20:45:58-04

It's been a windy Thursday in Kern County.

That's not unusual for us in spring.

Winds have gusted between 50 and 60 miles per hour in Eastern Kern, with some of our mountain locations picking up gusts over 40 miles per hour, too.

Even in the Valley, winds have gusted over 20 miles per hour.

The strong winds won't last too much longer, though.

Our Wind Advisory will expire by 11 PM, and winds will be calm for Friday.

The rest of Friday's forecast brings sunshine, slightly below average temperatures, and decent air quality.

We start to warm up again this weekend!

