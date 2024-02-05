Winds hammer Kern, heavy rain still to come

Our latest storm has already packed quite a punch, and it's just getting started.

Winds were extremely strong across Kern on Sunday.

Gusts over 90 miles per hour were measured in the mountains above the Grapevine, and winds even topped 70 miles per hour along the roadway at the base of the Grapevine.

Even in Bakersfield winds gusted over 50 miles per hour.

Reports of downed branches, trees, and power lines were widespread across the county, leading to over 17,000 Kern residents losing power Sunday afternoon.

Fortunately, the winds have peaked, and will now begin to subside through the night.

Damaging winds will no longer be an issue in the Valley by shortly after sunset, and by midnight winds will be relatively light.

Sunday's strong winds created a strong rain shadow effect, keeping the Valley dry.

As the winds die down showers will make their way into the Valley Sunday night.

Heavier rain is still on track for Kern, too.

As of now the heavier rain is on track to start up late Monday morning, and last into Monday evening, followed by lingering showers and maybe some thunderstorms into Tuesday.

Rain totals will still be high for most of Kern.

Valley areas will pick up between 0.75" and 1.25" of rain.

Desert areas will see between 1" and 2".

Most mountain areas will pick up at least an inch, but storm totals in the south mountains will run from 2" to 4".

This amount of rain means flooding impacts are still likely, including flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas, and mud and rock slides.

We are far from done with this storm.

Stay tuned as we continue to track it, and stay safe!

