Work week starts hot, finishes cooler

The work week isn't off to a great start, but it will get a lot better.

Bakersfield got all the way up to 104° on Monday, our second triple digit day of August so far.

It looks like it may be our last triple digit day for a while, too.

Highs in Bakersfield look to fall into the upper 90s by Tuesday, and all the way into the lower 90s by the end of the week.

In addition to the drop in temperatures, we're keeping an eye on some tropical moisture heading our way.

That moisture is coming from the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene, and will flow into Kern County Wednesday and Thursday.

Skies will be cloudier as the moisture arrives, and we could even see a few showers or storms develop, especially in our mountain areas.