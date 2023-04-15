Your Saturday forecast: Sunny and nice

We made it to the weekend!

And what a weekend it will be.

We are seeing a warm up in our temperatures- it is starting to feel like sunscreen and flip flop weather.

Here in Bakersfield, we will be reaching a high of 77° today.

With many areas in the Valley feeling similar.

Our Grapevine communities will be getting close to 70° but not quite there, Frazier Park is expected to reach 68°.

The Kern River Valley will be in the nice mid 70s.

Our deserts will be upper 70s, and Ridgecrest getting up to 80°.

Wind gusts are around 15 to 20 mph for Eastern Kern, and 10 to 15 mph for the Valley.

Our air quality is moderate today.

We are getting even warmer tomorrow- but things start to cool down as we begin next week.

Enjoy this nice Saturday!