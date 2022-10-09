Your week ahead: Temperatures are cooling down

We are finally getting closer to the average temperatures for this time of year!

Which means things should not be staying in the 90s much longer.

Looking ahead to this week, Bakersfield can expect highs in the upper 80s this week with highs trending down.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the mid to upper 70s throughout the week, while the Kern River Valley can expect highs reaching those mid to upper 80s.

Our mountains are also seeing a chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday this week, but it will be only a slight chances (20%-10%).

As for our desert communities, they can expect highs starting in the lower 90s this week and trending downwards as the week goes on.

Cooler conditions are on the horizon!

