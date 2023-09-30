Watch Now
Your weekend forecast: Feeling like fall

And it is the last weekend of Fair!
23ABC Weather
Posted at 3:57 AM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 06:57:36-04

Happy Saturday!

If you have waited to decorate for fall until it really starts feeling like it- wait no more.

We are tracking a huge cool down this weekend, along with rain chances!

Bakersfield will be seeing a high of 72° with a 30% chance of rain.

On the Grapevine, the temperatures are projected to be in the upper 50s, also with a 40% chance of rain.

In the Kern River Valley, we will be reaching highs in the low 60s with similar rain chances.

And in the deserts, we are talking low 70s and upper 60s.

Our deserts still have a wind advisory in effect until tonight.

We are feeling these cooler temps for this weekend- but a warm up is on the way next week!

