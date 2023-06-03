Your weekend forecast: Temperatures are warming up

Happy Saturday folks!

According to the National Day Calendar, today is National Egg Day and “sunny” side up is what we are serving.

Sunny conditions and warmer temperatures are the story of the weekend- but things are set to change come Monday.

As for your Saturday highs, Bakersfield is expected to reach 92°.

The rest of the valley will also be in those low 90s.

Grapevine communities will be in the mid to upper 70s, while the Kern River Valley will be in the upper 80s.

And the warmest of us all- our deserts set to be in the mid 90s today.

Our air quality is still in the moderate range and we could see some hazy skies this weekend.

As we head towards Monday, a low pressure system is heading our way.

It will bring us a slight cooldown in our temperatures, as well as rain chances!

