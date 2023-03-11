Your weekend weather: The warm storm is slowing for now

Another round of atmospheric river combined with warm air has given us more rain totals and flooding throughout the county.

Most notable- the Kern River. Levels got up to around 17 feet Friday night and is now closer to 13 feet as of Saturday morning.

In terms of seeing more rain, we saw the majority of the moisture on Friday.

However, we do have some lingering rain chances on Saturday.

Bakersfield will see a 40% chances of rain today.

The Kern River Valley still has a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Tehachapi areas will see a 60% chance of rain, while Grapevine communities linger around 20%.

We do still have the Areal Flood Watch for Kern County in effect throughout the day.

Temperatures will be warmer than we have been seeing lately, with the valley reaching highs of upper 60s and low 70s.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the mid 50s, while the Kern River Valley will be in the upper 50s.

Deserts will reach mid 60s.

If you are driving throughout possible flooded areas, remember to "Turn around, don't drown."

Things slow down on Sunday, but not for long.

More rain chances amp up again as we start next week- stay updated on 23ABC.

