Everything coming & leaving Netflix in May 2017

Netflix is always giving us many reasons to get excited for a new month to start, and this May is no exception. The popular streaming site is adding some great new movies and series that will have you binge-watching the month away.
Avail. 5/1/17
American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)
Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
Blood on the Mountain (2016)
Chaahat (1996)
Chocolat (2000)
Decanted (2016)
Don't Think Twice (2016)
Drifter (2017)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Happy Feet (2006)
In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Love (2015)
Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)
Nerdland (2016)
Raja Hindustani (1996)
Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)
Avail. 5/2/17
Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
Hija De La Laguna (2015)
Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
Avail. 5/5/17
Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 5/6/17
Cold War 2 (2016)
When the Bough Breaks (2017)
Avail. 5/7/17
LoveTrue (2016)
Stake Land II (2016)
The Host (2013)
Avail. 5/8/17
Beyond the Gates (2016)
Hunter Gatherer (2016)
Avail. 5/9/17
Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
All We Had (2016)
Avail. 5/10/17
El apóstata (2015)
The Adventure Club (2016)
Avail. 5/11/17
Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
Avail. 5/12/17
All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 5/15/17
Command and Control (2016)
Cave (2016)
Lovesong (2016)
Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
The Intent (2016)
Avail. 5/16/17
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Break-Up (2006)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
Avail. 5/18/17
Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)
Avail. 5/19/17
BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Seasons 1 - 6
May 15
Graceland Seasons 1- 3
May 26
ABOUT NETFLIX
Netflix is the world’s leading Internet television network with over 98 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.