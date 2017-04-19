Everything coming & leaving Netflix in May 2017

Netflix is always giving us many reasons to get excited for a new month to start, and this May is no exception. The popular streaming site is adding some great new movies and series that will have you binge-watching the month away.

Avail. 5/1/17

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don't Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

Avail. 5/2/17

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

Avail. 5/5/17

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/6/17

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

Avail. 5/7/17

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

Avail. 5/8/17

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

Avail. 5/9/17

Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

Avail. 5/10/17

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

Avail. 5/11/17

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

Avail. 5/12/17

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anne with an E: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get Me Roger Stone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master of None: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mindhorn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Sahara—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 5/15/17

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

Avail. 5/16/17

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Avail. 5/18/17

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

Avail. 5/19/17

BLAME!—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Laerte-se—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Keepers: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 5/21/17

What's With Wheat (2017)

Avail. 5/22/17

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

Avail. 5/23/17

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dig Two Graves (2014)

Avail. 5/24/17

Southpaw (2015)

Avail. 5/26/17

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

War Machine—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 5/28/17

Bunk'd: Season 2 (2016)

Avail. 5/29/17

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

Avail 5/30/17

F is for Family: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

House of Cards: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING SOON

Supergirl: Season 2 (2016)

Supernatural: Season 12 (2016)

The Flash: Season 3 (2016)

LAST CALL

Leaving 5/1/17

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield's Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King's Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

Leaving 5/2/17

Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4

Kickin’ It: Season 1 – 3

Scrubs: Season 1 – 9

Leaving 5/5/17

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

Leaving 5/7/17

American Dad! Season 7

Bob’s Burgers: Season 2

Leaving 5/11/17

American Dad! Season 8

Leaving 5/15/17

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5

Leaving 5/17/17

American Dad! Season 9 & 10

Leaving 5/19/17

Step Up

Leaving 5/26/17

Graceland: Season 1 – 3

Netflix May Highlights!

Netflix Original Film

War Machine

TRAILER

May 26

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie

TRAILER

May 5

In the Shadow of Iris

May 1 Sahara

May 12 Mindhorn

May 12 BLAME!

May 19

Netflix Original Series House of Cards

Season 5

TEASER

May 30 Sense8

Season 2

TRAILER

May 5 The Last Kingdom

Season 2

May 5

Master of None

Season 2

TRAILER

May 12 Anne with an E*

Season 1

May 12

*New title name Bloodline

Season 3

TEASER

May 26 F is for Family

Season 2

DATE ANNOUNCEMENT

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

TEASER

Season 3

May 19 Chelsea Streaming every Friday

May guests: Jim Parsons | Rashida Jones | Mary McCormack | Goldie Hawn |

Wanda Skyes | Priyanka Chopra | Chris Pratt | Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Netflix Original Comedy Maria Bamford:

Old Baby

May 2 Norm MacDonald:

Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery

May 9

Simplemente Manu NNa

May 5 Tracy Morgan:

Staying Alive

May 16 Hasan Minhaj:

Homecoming King

May 23 Sarah Silverman

A Speck of Dust

May 30

Netflix Original Series for Kids Spirit: Riding Free

Season 1

May 5

Kazoops!

Season 3

May 5 All Hail King Julien: Exiled

Season 1

May 12 Netflix Original Documentary

The Mars Generation

TRAILER

May 5 Get Me Roger Stone

TRAILER

May 12 The Keepers

Season 1

May 19

Laerte-se

May 19 Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

May 26 Se habla español

Hija De La Laguna

May 2 El Apóstata

May 10 May Highlights

Don't Think Twice

May 1 Queen of the South

Season 1

May 9 Switched at Birth

Season 5

May 11 Sherlock

Series 4

May 15 Riverdale

Season 1

May 18 Royal Pains

Season 8

May 18

Inglourious Basterds

May 22 Southpaw

May 24 Marvel's Doctor Strange

May 30 Supernatural

Season 12

COMING SOON Supergirl

Season 2

COMING SOON The Flash

Season 3

COMING SOON

Last Call Jurassic Park 1 - 3

May 1 Scrubs

Seasons 1 - 9

May 2 American Dad!

Seasons 7 - 10

May 6 - 17

Bob's Burgers

Season 2

May 7 Anthony Bourdain:

Parts Unknown

Seasons 1 - 6

May 15 Graceland

Seasons 1- 3

**DATES AND TITLES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

