Doing Downtown
Doing Downtown
Doing Downtown: Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen
Ava Kershner, 23ABC
1:59 PM, Jun 29, 2023
Doing Downtown
Doing Downtown: Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame
Charr Davenport, 23ABC
1:57 PM, Jun 22, 2023
Doing Downtown
Doing Downtown: In Your Wildest Dreams
Ava Kershner, 23ABC
8:53 AM, Jun 15, 2023
Doing Downtown
Doing Downtown: The Secret Speakeasy
Ava Kershner, 23ABC
11:30 AM, Jun 08, 2023
Doing Downtown
Doing Downtown: Bakersfield Elks Lodge
Ava Kershner, 23ABC
8:26 AM, Jun 01, 2023
Doing Downtown
Doing Downtown: Tina Marie's
Ava Kershner, 23ABC
11:17 AM, May 25, 2023
Doing Downtown
Doing Downtown: Downtown Margarita Challenge
Ava Kershner, 23ABC
9:09 AM, May 18, 2023
Doing Downtown
Doing Downtown: Mimosas and Margaritas for Mother's Day
Ava Kershner, 23ABC
10:45 AM, May 11, 2023
