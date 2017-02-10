Valentine's Day is Tuesday and restaurants are rolling out all sorts of special deals.

If you were hoping for free meals, you might be disappointed. But you will find some nice discounts and specials.

Most talked-about deal

The most-talked about Valentines's Day deal this year may not be an ideal date-night idea, but it could be a fun one if you recently broke up with someone.

Hooters is having a #ShredYourEx promotion, where you get 10 free chicken wings if you bring in a photo of your ex and rip it up.

Great deals for couples

The website GoBankingRates.com complied a list of some of the best 2017 Valentine's Day deals for couples, which include:

Bucca di Beppo: From Feb. 12-14, feast on a heart-shaped lasagna, small mixed green or Caesar salad, small garlic bread and three chocolate chip cannoli. Dine-in only.

From Feb. 12-14, feast on a heart-shaped lasagna, small mixed green or Caesar salad, small garlic bread and three chocolate chip cannoli. Dine-in only. Bob Evans: Take $4 off purchases of at least $20 after 2 p.m., both dine-in or carryout through Feb. 20, with coupon code 0759002580.

Take $4 off purchases of at least $20 after 2 p.m., both dine-in or carryout through Feb. 20, with coupon code 0759002580. Boston Market: Through Feb. 18, enjoy $4 off any $20 purchase with coupon code 39238.

Through Feb. 18, enjoy $4 off any $20 purchase with coupon code 39238. California Pizza Kitchen: Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert for $35 from Feb. 10-14.

Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert for $35 from Feb. 10-14. Chili’s: Dinner for two for just $20. No coupon code needed, and diners enjoy an appetizer and two full-size entrees for the price . .

Dinner for two for just $20. No coupon code needed, and diners enjoy an appetizer and two full-size entrees for the price . Lone Star Steakhouse: Get a two for $20 deal, which includes one appetizer, two salads and two entrees.

Get a two for $20 deal, which includes one appetizer, two salads and two entrees. Maggiano’s Little Italy: Start your meal with an appetizer or two side salads, followed by two entrees and a dessert to share for $85. Includes wine.

Start your meal with an appetizer or two side salads, followed by two entrees and a dessert to share for $85. Includes wine. Melting Pot: Enjoy a starter, cheese fondue, salad, your choice of entrees and chocolate fondue for dessert. Prices and menus vary by location.

Enjoy a starter, cheese fondue, salad, your choice of entrees and chocolate fondue for dessert. Prices and menus vary by location. Morton’s Steakhouse: Feast on Morton’s steak and cold-water lobster combo for $56 from Feb.10-14.

Feast on Morton’s steak and cold-water lobster combo for $56 from Feb.10-14. Olive Garden: New Never-Ending Classics start at $11.99. The meal comes with breadsticks and unlimited soup or salad. Deal is good for a limited time in February.

New Never-Ending Classics start at $11.99. The meal comes with breadsticks and unlimited soup or salad. Deal is good for a limited time in February. Outback Steakhouse: Since true love never gets old, AARP members can take 10 percent off their entire check.

Since true love never gets old, AARP members can take 10 percent off their entire check. Panera Bread: Take 50 percent off orders of $5 or more with coupon code BOLFD through March 31.

Take 50 percent off orders of $5 or more with coupon code BOLFD through March 31. Romano's Macaroni Grill: Sign up for the newsletter and take $5 off your next visit, including on Valentine’s Day.

Sign up for the newsletter and take $5 off your next visit, including on Valentine’s Day. Ruby Tuesday: According to RetailMeNot, Ruby Tuesday has two offers. First, buy one adult entree and get a second at 50 percent off. The second offer is $5 off a $15 food purchase. The offers run from Feb. 8-14.

According to RetailMeNot, Ruby Tuesday has two offers. First, buy one adult entree and get a second at 50 percent off. The second offer is $5 off a $15 food purchase. The offers run from Feb. 8-14. Seasons52: Dine on a four-course dinner for two with a sparkling wine toast for $60. Valid Feb.12-13.

Dine on a four-course dinner for two with a sparkling wine toast for $60. Valid Feb.12-13. Steak ‘n Shake: Present this coupon to get a free iced tea with the purchase of a regular-priced fried chicken or grilled chicken salad at participating locations through Feb. 19. All milkshakes are also buy one, get one free.

Present this coupon to get a free iced tea with the purchase of a regular-priced fried chicken or grilled chicken salad at participating locations through Feb. 19. All milkshakes are also buy one, get one free. Auntie Anne’s: The pretzel chain is offering a buy one, get one free heart-shaped pretzel to their Pretzel Perks members

